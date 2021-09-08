82°
Louisiana residents can pre-register for disaster food assistance

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Ida are being told to pre-register for federal disaster food assistance.

Governor Edwards said the state has requested the approval of Disaster SNAP benefits for 25 parishes impacted by the storm. Those parishes include Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Anyone in those parishes can pre-register for assistance here.

The state says those already receiving SNAP benefits are typically not eligible for DSNAP and should not apply. Information on replacement SNAP benefits can be found here.

