Louisiana receives low rankings for health care, education in national report

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has been ranked one of the worst states for health care, education, and crime according to the latest rankings by U.S. News & World Report.

"The Best States ranking of U.S. states draws on thousands of data points to measure how well states are performing for their citizens," said U.S. News. "In addition to health care and education, the metrics take into account a state’s economy, its roads, bridges, internet and other infrastructure, its public safety, the fiscal stability of state government, and the opportunity it affords its residents."

According to the "Best States" list, Louisiana ranked 45th in health care, 48th in education, 49th in the economy, and 50th in crime and corrections.

In the overall rankings, Louisiana was ranked 50th.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said the rankings didn't "accurately reflect the progress Louisiana has made in recent years and how much better we are doing today, given the gains that we have made in many critical areas that directly impact people’s lives."

"Louisianans know how much better we’re doing now than when we were facing down a $2 billion dollar deficit just a few years back," Edwards said. "By working together across party lines, we’ve stabilized our budget, turned deficits into a surplus, are investing more in education at all levels and focusing on our infrastructure for the first time in years. We have improved our health care by extending coverage to thousands of working adults, we no longer have the highest prison population in the country, and higher education funding is fully stable."