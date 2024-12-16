Louisiana OMV system "temporarily" down; no time estimate for return

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles said Monday that its systems are down with no estimate on a time of restoration.

The office put out the following statement Monday morning:

OMV's system is temporarily down and we are currently unable to process driver's license, vehicle registration, and reinstatement transactions. We do not have an estimated time of restoration.

We appreciate your patience as our vendor works to restore service. Updates will be posted here as soon as the system is operational again.

Thank you for your understanding.

There was no immediate reason given for the outage.