Louisiana offering cash prizes, scholarships as vaccine incentives through July

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana residents who get a COVID-19 vaccine now have a shot at cash prizes, scholarships, and possibly a million dollars.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the new incentives Thursday in a press conference, accompanied by balloons and a live brass band.

There will be weekly drawings throughout the month of July, starting on Friday, July 9. Four people will have a chance to win $100,000 and nine students have the chance to win a $100,000 scholarship.

Anyone who's gotten the shot since it first became available in December can be eligible. Those wishing to enter for the drawings must be vaccinated by July 31.

A grand prize drawing of $1 million will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

You can read up on the prizes and how to qualify for them by clicking here.