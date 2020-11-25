Louisiana National Guard COVID testing sites to close for Thanksgiving holidays

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana National Guard issued a news release Wednesday, stating that its COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday, November 26 and Friday, November 27 in observation of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Normal hours will resume Monday, December 1.

In its news release, representatives with the National Guard point to a current statewide increase in cases, hospitalizations, and percent positivity as Louisiana experiences a third wave of COVID-19.

The release urges citizens to take these conditions into account during the holiday season, saying, "Everyone needs to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19: wearing our masks, washing our hands, staying 6 feet apart, staying home when sick and getting a flu shot."

The release goes on to say, "For the Thanksgiving holiday, Louisianans should consider staying home with our own households and seeing loved ones over video chat. If gathering in person, keep the group small and take the celebration outdoors where the risk of transmitting the coronavirus is reduced. The best way to show our loved ones we care this year is by reducing the likelihood that we give them COVID."

