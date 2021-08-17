Louisiana: More than 3k now hospitalized with COVID, 122 deaths reported in a single day

BATON ROUGE - More than 3,000 people are now hospitalized with the coronavirus in Louisiana as of Tuesday, the first time the state has reported that many hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic.

The Louisiana Department of Health says 3,012 patients are in hospitals with COVID. As of Tuesday afternoon, 441 of those patients are on ventilators.

The health department added that 91 percent of people currently in hospitals were not fully vaccinated.

The state also reported another 122 deaths since Monday, more than double the number of deaths Louisiana reported over the entire weekend. State officials said it's the highest single-day death count since April 2020.

There were 3,691 more cases reported, with a positivity rate of 13.85 percent on newly reported tests.