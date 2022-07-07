92°
Louisiana mom, 1-year-old son killed in tandem bicycle crash while on vacation

4 hours 54 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, July 07 2022 Jul 7, 2022 July 07, 2022 9:33 AM July 07, 2022 in News
Source: KTVB
By: WBRZ Staff

JACKPOT, Nev. - A woman and an infant from north Louisiana died after their tandem bicycle was struck by a car while vacationing out of state over the Fourth of July weekend.

KTVB reported the crash happened Monday as 38-year-old Beth Ann Huey and 1-year-old Paul Zebulun Huey were riding the bicycle along US 93 just outside Jackpot, Nevada. Investigators said the bike was struck from behind, killing the two.

The pair was riding the bicycle with two others, a 41-year-old man and another child, said to be Beth Ann's husband and her other child. They were both hospitalized following the wreck.

Officials said Wednesday that all four were from the Ruston area.

Family members on social media said Beth Ann was on vacation with her family, bicycling across the Nevada-Idaho state line.

It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges at this time. 

