Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana mom, 1-year-old son killed in tandem bicycle crash while on vacation
JACKPOT, Nev. - A woman and an infant from north Louisiana died after their tandem bicycle was struck by a car while vacationing out of state over the Fourth of July weekend.
KTVB reported the crash happened Monday as 38-year-old Beth Ann Huey and 1-year-old Paul Zebulun Huey were riding the bicycle along US 93 just outside Jackpot, Nevada. Investigators said the bike was struck from behind, killing the two.
The pair was riding the bicycle with two others, a 41-year-old man and another child, said to be Beth Ann's husband and her other child. They were both hospitalized following the wreck.
Officials said Wednesday that all four were from the Ruston area.
Family members on social media said Beth Ann was on vacation with her family, bicycling across the Nevada-Idaho state line.
Trending News
It's unclear whether anyone is facing charges at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Health officials identify first known monkeypox case in Louisiana
-
Gas prices dropping in Baton Rouge
-
Cameras will soon track speeds on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
-
House in Poets Corner overgrown, neighbor wants lot cleaned
-
Animal shelters in crisis as owners return pets in record numbers