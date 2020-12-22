68°
Louisiana Marathon postponed until March 6-7

BATON ROUGE - Organizers of the Louisiana Marathon announced Tuesday (Dec. 22) that the upcoming event has been postponed and assigned a new date. 

The popular event, which typically takes place in January, is now scheduled for March 6-7, 2021.

Organizers issued a statement regarding their decision, saying: "We certainly did not want to make an event change such as this, but we are energized and optimistic about what this change means for our runners, our communities and the event itself.

Thank you in advance for supporting us. Like so many, we are trying to navigate these times as best we can with what we have."

Click here for more on the marathon.

