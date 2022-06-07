Louisiana man faces federal charges after threatening to kill Florida congresswoman, prosecutors say

Photo: Stephanie Murphy for Congress

WALKER - A man from Livingston Parish is facing a potential prison sentence after he allegedly left threatening voicemails for a legislator from another state.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 66-year-old Charles Germany on a charge of interstate transmission of a threat after he contacted Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy's office—located in Washington, D.C.—from his home on May 27.

In that voicemail, Germany allegedly threatened to kill the congresswoman. Prosecutors said he then left another threatening message later that same day.

If convicted, Germany could get up to five years in prison.