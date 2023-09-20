Louisiana fugitive captured in Mexico 32 years after he escaped custody

Photo: KTBS

RINGGOLD - A man who fled Louisiana on the day he was set to be found guilty of his role in a 1991 shootout has been captured in Mexico more than 30 years later.

The FBI announced that 63-year-old Greg Lawson was arrested Tuesday in Huatulco, Mexico in coordination with Mexican authorities. He was deported by the Mexican government for immigration violations in coordination with the FBI.

Deputies from Bienville Parish were waiting to pick up Lawson at a Houston, Texas airport Wednesday to bring him back to Louisiana.

The original charges stemmed from a fistfight in a gas station parking lot which led to a gunfight. One person was shot, and Lawson was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

In 1991, a jury handed down a guilty verdict in Lawson's case, but he wasn't there to hear it. His truck was found about a block from the Claiborne Parish courthouse, and he wasn't seen again.

For years investigators received tips that Lawson was hiding out in a foreign country, but he eluded custody until this week.