Louisiana flood death toll rises to 13

DENHAM SPRINGS – The state says the death toll from the recent storms and flooding in south Louisiana has risen to 13.



Devin George, state registrar for vital records, says an elderly woman in Livingston Parish was confirmed Wednesday as the latest death. He didn't provide further details.



The state says five people have died in East Baton Rouge Parish, three in Tangipahoa Parish, two in St. Helena Parish, two in Livingston Parish and one in Rapides Parish from the storms and their aftermath.

Earlier Wednesday, Aug. 17 the State Fire Marshal has confirmed another flood-related death after a body was found near a Denham Springs subdivision on Tuesday afternoon.

State Fire Marshal Butch Browning said the unidentified man was found in the Southpoint subdivision, south of I-12 in Livingston Parish. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, the man is in his 50's and was discovered by a K9 unit in a wooded area where the water rose to about five feet. The man does not have any signs of trauma.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office along with the State Fire Marshal's Office and is still working to identify the man. LSU FACES Laboratory has been asked to assist in identifying the man as of Monday, Aug. 22.



11 other bodies have been found since torrential downpours resulted in catastrophic flooding in the reigon.



"We hoped this wouldn't come, but knew it was a possibility. Assessments are beginning in areas where the water has receded," Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.