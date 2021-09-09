Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana establishes relief fund to help communities ravaged by Ida
The state government is partnering with foundations spread across southeast Louisiana to collect money for storm relief.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that anyone looking to contribute to recovery efforts could donate to the Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Fund.
The fund is a collaboration between four local charities: Greater New Orleans Foundation, Northshore Community Foundation, Bayou Community Foundation, and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
The Hurricane Ida Relief Fund has been established in partnership with several community foundations across Southeast Louisiana. It will raise relief assistance in the form of grants to those organizations and nonprofits working directly with those impacted by #Ida. #lagov pic.twitter.com/rh5DlDuY9y— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 9, 2021
