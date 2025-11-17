Louisiana Economic Development pays for ad in WSJ urging New Yorkers to come to Louisiana

A full-page advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Monday, paid for by Louisiana Economic Development, urged New Yorkers to move to Louisiana in the wake of Zohran Mamdani's mayoral-election victory.

In large, bold lettering, the ad's headline reads, "In Louisiana, we value capitalism, not socialism."

It urges those who are planning to leave the Big Apple to consider Louisiana as their next home. It points to the development of a new artificial intelligence data center and steel plant, as well as affordability and education.

"We're one of the most affordable states in the nation — And no other state has made bigger gains in education than Louisiana," it says.

The ad finishes with, "As you rethink New York City, rethink Louisiana."

LED Secretary Susan Bonnett Bourgeois said the ad promotes Gov. Jeff Landry's Louisiana.

"It's a message of momentum: Louisiana is open for business, and we're building an environment where companies move from concept to corporation, where innovation enhances our legacy industries, and where opportunity is truly statewide," she said. "Under Governor Jeff Landry’s leadership, we’re combining strong values with bold action—and the results are speaking for themselves."