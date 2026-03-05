Hammond man arrested for allegedly raping a child, Attorney General's office says

HAMMOND — A Hammond man was arrested for allegedly raping a child, according to Attorney General Liz Murrill's office.

James Michael Hill, 26, was arrested Wednesday by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation agents at his home in Hammond on multiple charges:

- One count of molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13

- One count of first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 13

- One count of oral sexual battery of a victim under the age of 13

- 12 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material under the age of 13

- One count of production of child sexual abuse material under the age of 13

- One count of indecent behavior with a juvenile

Hill was initially booked into the Hammond City Jail, but has since been transferred to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

The AG's office said the investigation was a combined effort among the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Hammond Police Department.