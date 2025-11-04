Landowners near RiverPlex MegaPark learn more details about new steel mill coming to Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH - A meeting was held Monday evening for people who own land around the area where a massive industrial project is planned for Ascension Parish.

The 17,000-acre site in Modeste will be home to the Hyundai Steel Mill and ammonia plants for Clean Hydrogen Works and CF Industries.

Monday's meeting allowed landowners to see the possible impacts of the plan and address concerns around rezoning in the area.

Economic leaders say they understand the concerns but believe the project will help bring growth and prosperity to the west side of the parish.