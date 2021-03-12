Louisiana easing COVID restrictions for nursing home visits

BATON ROUGE - State officials announced Friday that Louisiana will greatly reduce restrictions for indoor visitation at nursing homes as more people get vaccinated for the coronavirus.

The announcement from the Department of Health is directing all facilities across the state to follow new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medical Services starting Friday. The new rules allow indoor visitation "at all times and for all residents" with the exception of a few circumstances.

Those exceptions include:

-Parishes where the positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.

-Residents with confirmed COVID infections, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until after the isolation period.

-Residents in quarantine because they have been exposed to a positive case, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria for release from quarantine.

You can read the full set of revised regulations here.