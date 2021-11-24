70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Dept of Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Bayou Classic Events

3 hours 26 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, November 24 2021 Nov 24, 2021 November 24, 2021 8:25 AM November 24, 2021 in News
Source: Louisiana Department of Health
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is partnering with the Bayou Classic and the National Medical Association to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at Bayou Classic events Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27.

Adults and children getting their first shots will also receive a $100 Shot for 100 debit card.

On Friday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., LDH will host a COVID-19 vaccination site on the second floor of the Hyatt Regency, outside of the Empire Ballroom.

Vaccinations will be available to everyone ages 12 and up.

Additionally, on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., vaccines will be available for those 5 and up at the Superdome gate A ramp and Champions Square.

Officials with LDH say the vaccine is nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children ages 5-11 years.

Community-based vaccination events make vaccines more widely accessible and remain an important component of fighting COVID-19 in Louisiana.

Currently, more than 48 percent of Louisianans are fully vaccinated against COVID and nearly 55 percent, more than 2.5 million people, have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trending News

In addition, more than 119,000 children in Louisiana have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days