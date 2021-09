Louisiana Department of Health reopens select oyster beds after Hurricane Ida closures

The Louisiana Department of Health reopened oyster beds in areas 6 through 8 and 11 through 28 at sunrise Monday.

They were previously closed due to Hurricane Ida.

Click here to view the closure order, signed by State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter and LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillips.

More information about LDH’s Molluscan Shellfish Program can be found here.