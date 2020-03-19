81°
Louisiana church: Park & Pray for COVID social distancing

Thursday, March 19 2020
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Car seats are replacing pews as a north Louisiana church stays within COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

Dozens of members of Shreveport’s Mount Canaan Baptist Church prayed from their cars Wednesday evening for people affected by the outbreak of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, KSLA-TV reported.

Pastor Greg Oliver announced on Instagram that the weekly prayer meeting would be “Park & Pray.”

The church’s Sunday service will also be Park & Pray, the station reported.

The vast majority of people infected by the new coronavirus have mild to moderate symptoms and recover within weeks. Older adults and people with other health problems are the most likely to get seriously ill.

