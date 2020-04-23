Louisiana burn ban lifted after nearly one month

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal lifted a statewide burn ban on Thursday afternoon that was in place for almost one month.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, the burn ban was initially issued March 24 to minimize the amount of fire-related accidents during the stay-at-home order while families are stuck at home.

As the government prepares to move forward with reopening the state, the ban has been lifted, however, residents are urged to remain compliant with the restrictions that are still in place.

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality's guidance on legal, open burning materials can be found here.