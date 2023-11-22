Latest Weather Blog
Lost WWI Bible reunited with family
WALKER - A bookstore owner looking to reunite a lost Bible with family has successfully done so following a 2 On Your Side report.
Sharron Adams has owned the Bookceller in Walker for 45 years. She comes across thousands of books. Every now and then one of those books has a special message or a name on the inside. One such book, a Bible, came into her store a couple of years ago and she's been on a quest ever since to reunite it with the right person.
That person called WBRZ after the story aired Monday night. Carol Huguet Smith visited the Bookceller Tuesday morning to pick up her father's lost Bible. Inside is his name along with the words World War I Medical Corps.
William Stephen Huguet was born in 1895 and served in France. Smith says he kept the bible with him while he was in the Medical Corps during WWI. While she has some memorabilia of her late father, the Bible is something she didn't know existed.
"It's unbelievable how it could find it's way home," Smith said.
Trending News
Smith, who is an only child, plans to keep the Bible in her family. She's thankful to the Bookceller for holding onto the priceless piece of family history and to WBRZ for calling her attention to something that brings her a smile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local Christmas trees largely spared from drought
-
Lost WWI Bible reunited with family
-
DOTD to begin widening I-10 at City Park Lake this month as...
-
Metro Council continues budget hearings after Mayor Broome proposes financial plan for...
-
Bookstore owner searching for family of lost WWI Bible