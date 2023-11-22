Lost WWI Bible reunited with family

WALKER - A bookstore owner looking to reunite a lost Bible with family has successfully done so following a 2 On Your Side report.

Sharron Adams has owned the Bookceller in Walker for 45 years. She comes across thousands of books. Every now and then one of those books has a special message or a name on the inside. One such book, a Bible, came into her store a couple of years ago and she's been on a quest ever since to reunite it with the right person.

That person called WBRZ after the story aired Monday night. Carol Huguet Smith visited the Bookceller Tuesday morning to pick up her father's lost Bible. Inside is his name along with the words World War I Medical Corps.

William Stephen Huguet was born in 1895 and served in France. Smith says he kept the bible with him while he was in the Medical Corps during WWI. While she has some memorabilia of her late father, the Bible is something she didn't know existed.

"It's unbelievable how it could find it's way home," Smith said.

Smith, who is an only child, plans to keep the Bible in her family. She's thankful to the Bookceller for holding onto the priceless piece of family history and to WBRZ for calling her attention to something that brings her a smile.