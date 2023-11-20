Bookstore owner searching for family of lost WWI Bible

WALKER - A bookstore owner is on a quest to reunite a book with its family.

Sharron Adams has owned Bookceller in Walker for 45 years. It's home to thousands of books and has quite a following.

"Everything's a treasure in here," Adams said.

In addition to all the books she's read in her lifetime, she's heard many stories from her customers. About two years ago, she found a pocket Bible inside a donation made to the store. The New Testament belonged to a man in the World War I Medical Corps, William Stephen Huguet. It's something Adams doesn't intend to sell and is searching for the rightful owner.

"The right family, not just somebody that wants to pick it up," she said.

She thinks the New Testament might be something special to someone. It's a 1917 edition and Huguet's name is written in ink on the inside.

"These are what soldiers carried with them during the wars," Adams said.

Military records show Huguet was born in March 1895 and died in 1956. He lived in Baton Rouge and enlisted in 1918. Private First Class Huguet was honorably discharged in 1919. He married Florence Ballantine and they had a daughter named Carol.

"We did call some of the families with that last name and none of them knew this guy," Adams said.

She's been searching for months hoping they'll turn up.

Anyone with information on who that book might belong to can call Adams at the Bookceller at 225-664-5997.