Lost horse found wandering around Denham Springs; deputies searching for owner

1 year 10 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 2:43 PM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

DENHAM SPRINGS - Missing a horse? Deputies in Livingston Parish are searching for the owner after a horse was found wandering around Highway 16 last week.

The sheriff's office first released photos of the lost animal on January 17. On Tuesday, deputies said the horse still hasn't been reunited with it's owner. 

The horse appears to be black and white in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 686-2241.

