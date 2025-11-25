LOSFA says START system back online, accounts not involved in cyber attack

BATON ROUGE — After taking its 529 college savings program offline due to a cyber attack in early October, the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance said Tuesday that all accounts are back online and were not involved.

LOSFA Interim Executive Director Susannah Craig said in a release that START, START K-12 and START ABLE accounts were taken offline until State Police and the Department of Homeland Security confirmed that they were not involved in the cyber attack.

"All START outstanding deposits have been processed and should be reflected in user accounts," Craig said. "START account holders with auto ACH debit transactions saw these resume on November 1 and have been informed regarding how to make one-time payments for deposits skipped during the cyber incident, if they choose to do so."

Craig added that LOSFA will continue to provide updates as they become available.