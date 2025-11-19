Latest Weather Blog
Interim executive director named for Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Board of Regents announced it has named Dr. Susannah Craig as the interim executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance following Dr. Sujuan Boutte's retirement.
Craig will be in charge of LOSFA's day-to-day operations until the board chooses a new permanent leader.
“We certainly wish Dr. Boutte all the best in her retirement and thank her for her dedication and service. During this transition, Dr. Susannah Craig will do an outstanding job in the leadership role at LOSFA, working with the team to continue the important work of supporting students across our state,” said Commissioner of Higher Education Dr. Kim Hunter Reed. “I am confident that Dr. Craig will bring stability to the organization as it continues to recover from the recent cyber incident.”
LOSFA was the target of a cyber attack in early October that disabled several online systems for weeks.
