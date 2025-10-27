79°
LOSFA offices reopen after outage, third-party investigation underway

1 hour 20 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, October 27 2025 Oct 27, 2025 October 27, 2025 11:00 AM October 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LOSFA offices reopened Monday after an outage that disrupted the information technology systems for several weeks.

A third-party investigation of the cyber incident that occurred at the beginning of October has begun.

The START college savings program has resumed full operations, and all START deposits have been processed. 

Account holders with regularly scheduled ACH debit transactions have been notified that transactions will resume on Nov. 1 and have the opportunity to make an optional one-time payment for missed October deposits.

LOSFA will provide further updates once the third-party investigation has concluded. 

