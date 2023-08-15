100°
Latest Weather Blog
Longtime director of Baton Rouge Symphony stepping down next year
BATON ROUGE - The man who's led the Baton Rouge Symphony for 20 years has announced plans to step down at the end of the orchestra's 2019-2020 season.
A news release Wednesday said Timothy Muffitt's announced his intentions to leave the symphony this week. The news release credits Muffitt with maintaining a high level of performances during his two-decade tenure, allowing it to establish with connection with recognized performers and organizations from around the world.
The BRSO board will designate Muffitt as music director laureate in recognition of his contributions.
Trending News
The organization's board of directors and institutional leadership will immediately begin the search process for a new music director.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder
-
Southern student starts freshman year determined despite mother's 2016 murder
-
EBR School Board holds emergency meeting regarding shortage of bus drivers, working...
-
Hitman lays out murder-for-hire timeline, recounting final moments of used car dealer's...
-
Amid excessive heat, Ascension Parish school bus drivers pleading for AC on...