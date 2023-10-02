Longtime BRAC leader stepping down, taking on new role at Committee of 100

BATON ROUGE - Adam Knapp, longtime CEO at the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, is leaving the organization to join a non-profit seeking to bolster economic development across the state.

Knapp, whose been with BRAC since 2008, is taking on a similar leadership role at the Committee of 100 for Economic Development. The group touts itself as "Louisiana's business roundtable," bringing together some of the state's most prolific business leaders.

Read the full announcement from BRAC below.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) today released the following statement from its 2023 Board of Directors Chair David Mullens regarding Adam Knapp’s announcement that he will leave BRAC to become the CEO of the Committee of 100:

“On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Adam for his service to BRAC and the Baton Rouge Area as our President and CEO. We have a very talented senior leadership team and staff, a strong regional economy, and a new five-year strategic plan guiding our work. Adam leaves our organization at a time when it is stronger than ever, with a clear purpose for the future.

“Much has changed since he started with us in 2008, but his commitment, leadership, and energy level has not. As we looked back at his tenure, BRAC has landed more than 200 business development projects throughout the region, helped pass statewide and local legislation in every year since 2008, nearly doubled the base of BRAC’s investors over three major campaigns, and played an influential role in keeping economic development as a priority in political discourse. He helped lead the way for BRAC to secure a major building renovation to create the David E. Roberts Center for Economic Development. From crisis responses spanning from Hurricane Gustav to COVID, he helped BRAC be an invaluable service that has been able to rise to the urgency of the moment. Because of the consistent quality of its teams, the organization has been ranked multiple times as one of the top state economic development organizations in the United States and in the South.

“We appreciate his dedication to BRAC and wish him the best of luck.

“BRAC will convene its Board leadership in the coming days to prepare our next steps in this leadership transition. Our investors, members, and stakeholders can have confidence that we will look to fill this position of President and CEO with the best talent for the organization, business community and the Baton Rouge Area.”