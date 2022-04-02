Long-time Plaquemine councilman passed away Saturday

PLAQUEMINE - One of the longest serving members of Plaquemine's Board of Selectmen died Saturday.

"The City of Plaquemine is saddened to report that Selectman Jimmie Randle died today. Jimmie was one of the longest serving Selectmen on the Board and did much for his district and the city. More information will be posted later. Mayor Ed Reeves, Jr. and the Board of Selectmen extend their deep condolences and prayers to the Randle family," the town shared in a social media post.

No other information about Randle's death was available.