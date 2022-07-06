Long-missing soldier's remains return to Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - A soldier whose remains went unidentified for roughly 70 years is finally coming home for a proper burial this week.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Cpl. Lawrence Brown's remains would be escorted Wednesday afternoon from New Orleans to Prairieville, where a funeral will be held this weekend.

Back in May, federal officials announced that Brown's remains had been identified decades after his death during the Korean War.

Witnesses said Brown, who was 21 years old at the time, was captured near Kujang, North Korea in 1950. His remains were among those recovered from a POW camp in 1954, though they would ultimately be buried—unidentified—at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

His remains were disinterred in 2019 as part of a program aiming to identify unknown individuals lost to war.

