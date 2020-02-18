Lone survivor of Lafayette plane crash released from hospital

Stephen Wade Berzas Photo: KATC

LAFAYETTE - The lone survivor of the December plane crash that killed sports reporter Carley McCord and four other individuals has been released from the hospital.

KATC reports that after being hospitalized for 52 days, Stephen Wade Berzas was released on Monday afternoon.

Berzas was rushed to Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center after the crash with burns covering more than 75 percent of his body, a dislocated shoulder, and lacerations to his head.

By January 6, Berzas experienced significant improvement and his condition was upgraded from 'critical' to 'serious.'

On Dec. 28, the small plane Berzas was in crashed shortly after taking off from the Lafayette airport.

Those onboard were en route to the LSU football game.

The passengers who died in the crash are: Ian E. Biggs, 51; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Carley McCord; Gretchen Vincent, 51; and Michael Walker Vincent, 15. Gretchen was Michael's mother.