Locals to hold prayer vigil for George Floyd, Friday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A global community shaken yet united by the COVID-19 health crisis, is now united in honoring the late George Floyd.

Across the globe, demonstrators have been speaking out against police brutality and racism after learning of Floyd's death at the hands of a Minnesota Police Officer who has since been charged with murder.

Now, a group of local ministers and community leaders are organizing a prayer vigil in honor of Floyd, and using the gathering as an opportunity to pray for peace.

The vigil will be held at 2 p.m. at the Old State Capitol on North Boulevard in downtown Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana Baptist Conference released the following information early Friday morning:

"Business leaders and local ministers will join with residents and community officials to discuss looting, rioting, and protests in the wake of the death of an unarmed black man that has sparked racial tensions in Baton Rouge and throughout the nation.

"Ministers will join together in a rally for justice and a 'prayer for peace' after Louisiana police officials announced 'outside agitators' infiltrating peaceful demonstrations in the region to incite violence against police and local merchants."

