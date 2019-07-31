Local water parks filled with people escaping the heat

BATON ROUGE - A holiday heatwave sends residents in South Lousiana running for the water parks.

"Very hot, with a heat index of 105 all the way up to 111, we are having today. It's very crowded. We're at 1200 people as of today," BREC'S Aquatics Manager, Daniel Burg said about Liberty Lagoon.

The water park holds 1,000 customers and stayed at capacity for the entire 4th of July Holiday weekend. Some people even waited in long lines to get into the park, but others headed to public water parks like Aqua Pads in Denham Springs.

Park customer, Ann Tuckerson said, "We went there, the line was so long, it was all the way out in the road."

Aqua Parks holds 350 customers. It wasn't crowded on Sunday, but there was a line of people waiting to get in with the park that opened at noon.

Liberty Lagoon has become so popular, that plans are for it to stay open until November this year, instead of closing in August.