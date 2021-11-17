Local restaurant benefiting from construction of Amazon fulfillment center at Cortana Mall

BATON ROUGE - Frank's Restaurant on Airline Highway faced massive challenges as Louisiana navigated its way through the thick of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The restaurant nearly had to shut down as social distancing contributed to a significant reduction in foot traffic.

But as of November 2021, business is booming again.

The beloved barbecue and Cajun specialty restaurant now has constant orders from nearby construction workers who are participating in the development of the nearby 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon fulfillment center that will replace Cortana Mall.

The new center is expected to employ over 1,000 workers who will earn at least $15 an hour plus benefits.

According to The Advocate, an economic impact analysis by Louisiana Economic Development estimated that the center will produce nearly $26 million in tax revenue and that it will funnel $2.9 billion into the economy within the next 20 years.

Based on the increased foot traffic at Frank's restaurant, the future Amazon site is already having a positive impact on the community.

Construction of the much-anticipated distribution center is on schedule and expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

Amazon will begin hiring workers for the site two months before it opens.