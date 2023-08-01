Local physical therapist arrested again; more victims come forward with sexual abuse allegations

BATON ROUGE - Two more victims have come forward with sexual abuse allegations against a local physical therapist.

The owner of Dutch Physical Therapy, Philippe Veeters, was arrested for a third time on Tuesday and faces more sexual battery charges.

According to arrest records, one victim told the sheriff's office she had several appointments scheduled with Veeters in May 2017. During two of the physical therapy sessions, the victim said Veeters grabbed her inappropriately by her breasts and buttocks, without her consent.

Another victim made a separate report against Veeters from physical therapy sessions scheduled in September 2017. She told officials Veeters would pull her underwear down and touch her in the vaginal area during exercises.

This is the third time Veeters has been arrested after complaints were made by former patients. In December, the board suspended Veeters' license for nine months and required additional evaluation and supervision.

Veeters was arrested on Tuesday, April 2 on counts of misdemeanor sexual battery and forcible sexual battery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.