Local photographer and husband make the best of a frosty situation
LOTTIE, La.- A photographer and her husband are making the best of the icy conditions in South Louisiana.
Amie and Aubry Hendricks set up a hilarious beach-snow photo shoot in their front yard Wednesday morning in Lottie.
Amie, who owns Bella Reflections Photography, told WBRZ she decided to jump in front of the camera this time with her husband. Their daughter snapped the priceless photos of the happy couple enjoying the snow.
"This is always us! Loving life and living it up!" Hendricks said.
