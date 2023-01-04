Local pharmacy struggling to deal with influx of new customers following sudden closure of other pharmacy

ZACHARY - An unexpected closure at a locally-owned Zachary pharmacy has had quite a few side effects.

Both Medical Pharmacy locations announced their closures on Christmas Eve, causing hundreds of customers to have to find new places to fill their prescriptions.

"It's been a challenge," said John Dry of Dry's Pharmacy.

Nearly 500 customers from Medical have transferred to Dry's. The influx has caused them to have to start turning people away.

"We've had to basically limit the number of people we are taking at this location temporarily because if you get too much business too fast, it literally becomes unsafe. We're taking what we can safely handle."

A message posted on the Church Street location's door said prescriptions would be transferred to Central Pharmacy in Baton Rouge—nearly 30 minutes away.

Dry says if it's not convenient for customers, they're not going to go.

"We've got a couple of big box stores in town. We're the only independent left now in town. You've got an independent just up the road and a couple other options for people but people don't really want to travel too far for their prescriptions."

The owners of Medical Pharmacy blame the closure on "unforeseen circumstances".

However, federal records show that the Drug Enforcement Administration pulled their registration for "reckless and negligent dispensing."

The Louisiana Board of Pharmacy says it was notified Dec. 23 that the company's locations on Church Street and on West Park Drive would close Jan. 2.

The state board has no disciplinary action in place that would have led to the closures.