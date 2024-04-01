Local man is first in the world to receive new life-changing surgery from Williamson Eye Center

BATON ROUGE - Stephen Kauffman is the first in the world recipient of the newest technology in ophthalmology, the Tecnis Odyssey Toric Lens. A resident of Donaldsonville, Stephen had this brand new procedure done at the Williamson Eye Center, where we met him for a check-up.

“I’m still getting used to it. Just being able to wake up, look in the mirror and see myself is amazing, not just some blur in the mirror," Stephen said.

Stephen was born without full range of motion in his arms and legs. This made contact lenses impossible for him to try and although glasses worked, they were still a hassle.

“As time went on, some of the lenses got a little bit scratched. And also it was kind of difficult to get a real clear view of things with eyeglasses. But, you know, now I have real good, clear view and I don't have to worry about whether or not I have a cloth or something to clean them with,” Stephen said.

The Odyssey Lens is designed to provide cataract patients sharp vision at all distances and in all lighting conditions. It was developed for patients seeking freedom from glasses post-surgery. Because of this, Dr. Blake Williamson thought Stephen would make the perfect candidate for this new technology.

“After consulting with Johnson and Johnson and letting them know about what this patient was going through, we all decided that this would be the perfect candidate to receive the world’s first Tecnis Odyssey Toric Lens from Johnson and Johnson. And that’s really one of the great benefits of being in a practice like this. We’ve always been innovative, cutting edge, always looking for new technologies and we have those relationships with the industry so that when we do get a new technology, we can offer it to patients in Louisiana first," Dr. Williamson said.

Now weeks after his surgery, Stephen is almost at 20/20 eyesight.

“It’s almost normal, you know, and it’s not that far from when I’ve had my surgery that I can see almost perfect,” Stephen said.

Stephen says there is one side effect he’s still getting used to..

“I’m still not used to not having to wear glasses. So, after I get out of the tub and I’m brushing my hair, I keep on looking around for my glasses and of course, I don’t need them, you know, but I have to remind myself I don’t need them,” he said.