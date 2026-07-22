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Local heart association to hold 'Go Red for Women' event Friday
BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area American Heart Association is gearing up for the 2019 Baton Rouge Go Red for Women luncheon.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the River Center. Go Red For Women is a nationwide movement that celebrates the energy, passion, and power women have to band together to wipe out heart disease and stroke. Organizers say wearing red and sharing life stories with others is an easy, powerful way to spread awareness and support.
There will be several activities going on throughout the day, including stations where people can learn how to combat heart disease, get free CPR training, watch healthy cooking demonstrations and more. Residents can also see WBRZ's Ashley Fruge and Brandi B. Harris showing their support in the event's fashion show.
Those interested in attending the event can buy tickets at BatonRougeGoRed.Heart.org.
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People are also encouraged to show support by wearing red Friday.
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