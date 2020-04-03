Local cleaning company keeps first responders healthy amid COVID-19 crisis free of charge

BATON ROUGE- Cleaning companies are in high demand during the novel coronavirus outbreak as they are sterilizing surfaces in businesses, homes, and even prisoner transportation vehicles to keep others safe.

ServPro has geared up to ensure that they are fully prepared and protected while cleaning two vehicles that were used to transport inmates who tested positive for COVID-19.

The company specializes in disaster cleanups, restoring homes and businesses after devastations like floods, fires, and severe storms. Sterilizing during a pandemic is not too far-fetched for the cleaning and restoration business.

Operations manager Jonathan Roger says their current mission is all about keeping the most essential workers out of danger.

ServPro completed the job at no charge. Rogers said they wanted to keep the first responders safe as they do the same for us.

"What we've offered to do here today and what we have done is take care of these vehicles, sanitize them, disinfect them," Rogers said.

ServPro technicians used a deep cleaning fog machine to disinfect the vehicles.

First responders are not the only ones they are providing their services to.

Since the outbreak, the company has completed the sanitization in over 50 businesses, Rogers said, including the capitol building, the downtown library, and nursing homes.

"We like to think providing this service is doing our part to flatten the curve," Rogers said.