Local businesses using deep cleaning, sanitation services to speed up a safe re-opening

BATON ROUGE- As businesses prepare to reopen their doors after nearly two months of coronavirus-related closure, many are taking extra precautions to ensure a safe and sanitary re-launch.

Spine and Sports rehabilitation center is taking action. They called ServPro techs to deep clean each and every item in the office in hopes of opening their doors as soon as possible.

"We had a busy practice. When the stay-at-home order came in it was a bit shocking," Dr. Shay Corbin said.

The center has been able to function since that March 23 order, but only partially.

"We scaled the business back to doing only more emergent or urgent care visits," Dr. Corbin said.

He also says the company had to furlough several employees because of the closure.

Besides ordering a professional deep clean, they put new procedures in place to protect patients and workers.

"We can't just open the doors and let people pile in and sit in waiting rooms. We also are screening patients before they come into the building," Dr. Corbin said.

With these new policies and procedures in place, Dr. Corbin hopes to stay on a positive path, avoiding COVID-19.

"As far as our patients and our staff, we have been very fortunate. We have not had those types of problems here," Dr. Corbin said about coronavirus-related issues at the rehabilitation center.

This is not the first deep-cleaning Spine and Sports will undergo as they are determined to get back to business as quickly as possible.

ServPro has managed to clean over 175 businesses across the state throughout the coronavirus outbreak.