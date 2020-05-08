Local business launches 'Let's Sing, Louisiana' to uplift community, feed those in need

BATON ROUGE — In an effort to keep spirits up and help feed those impacted by the health crisis, Louisiana Fish Fry launched ‘Let’s Sing, Louisiana’ — a statewide charitable song campaign that asks the community to submit videos singing the Louisiana state anthem, “You Are My Sunshine.”

For each video received, Louisiana Fish Fry will donate 100 meals to the community through local food bank partner, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Participants can submit videos by uploading a file on the Louisiana Fish Fry website, or by using the hashtag #LetsSingLouisiana on social media through Monday, May 18.

Louisiana Fish Fry will curate submissions into a collaborative video to showcase Louisianans singing together and united in support of this cause.

“We are very grateful for the generous support this unique campaign brings to our mission of feeding,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “In Louisiana, there’s nothing stronger than our sense of community, and all who participate in this fun project can do so knowing their voices will contribute directly to providing meals for families in need, especially now.”

Through the project, Louisiana Fish Fry pledges to donate meals through local partner Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, as well as Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans. For more information about the project visit louisianafishfry.com.

Louisiana Fish Fry, founded in Baton Rouge in 1982, manufactures and distributes a broad selection of Louisiana-inspired food products to a national customer base of leading grocery and mass market retailers, as well as foodservice distributors.

Visit louisianafishfry.com for more information and click here to contribute directly to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.