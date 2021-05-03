83°
LL Bean's flagship store resumes 24-hour operations
FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — L.L. Bean’s flagship store is returning to 24-hour operations, marking another small move toward normalcy during the pandemic.
Workers planned to remove the locks Monday as the store resumes year-round, round-the-clock sales.
The store had been operating on limited hours after L.L. Bean briefly closed all stores last year during the pandemic.
Returning to 24-hour operations marks an important milestone for the company during the pandemic, restoring a tradition that dates to 1951, said Shawn Gorman, company chairman.
L.L. Bean’s founder started the tradition to ensure sportsmen and women could get fishing lures and other items at any time.
