Latest Weather Blog
Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast and NIL trailblazer, featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue
BATON ROUGE - Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast whose millions of social media followers helped transform her into one of the biggest success stories in a post-NIL environment, will soon appear in Sports Illustrated's long-running swimsuit edition.
The publication announced Dunne's inclusion on Thursday morning, sharing a handful of images that will be featured in the upcoming release.
Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim '23 model is officially joining the pages of this year’s issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn’t be more… pic.twitter.com/rxcaOH2Yp3— Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 27, 2023
The 20-year-old college star has transformed her massive following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok into a seven-figure annual income, according to Maxim.
Trending News
Her monster-sized fanbase has recently led to complications in her gymnastics career, with some rowdy fans causing chaotic scenes at competitions earlier this year.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
People seen breaking door, entering Livingston business may be connected to similar...
-
18-year-old arrested for attacking bus driver Tuesday afternoon
-
Councilwoman blames parish attorney after ordinance which would help convicted criminals get...
-
DOTD: Completion dates for multiple projects pushed back due to weather
-
State senator apologizes after confrontation with colleague at Capitol
Sports Video
-
After winning first basketball title in LSU history, Kim Mulkey says it's...
-
SEC considering drastic new punishments to deter fans from storming the field,...
-
Offense-Defense ties 32-32 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Brian Kelly updates LSU quarterbacks successful spring
-
Naming contest announced for Baton Rouge's new hockey team - Details here