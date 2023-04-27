74°
Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast and NIL trailblazer, featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue

Thursday, April 27 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast whose millions of social media followers helped transform her into one of the biggest success stories in a post-NIL environment, will soon appear in Sports Illustrated's long-running swimsuit edition. 

The publication announced Dunne's inclusion on Thursday morning, sharing a handful of images that will be featured in the upcoming release.

The 20-year-old college star has transformed her massive following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok into a seven-figure annual income, according to Maxim.

Her monster-sized fanbase has recently led to complications in her gymnastics career, with some rowdy fans causing chaotic scenes at competitions earlier this year. 

