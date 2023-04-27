Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast and NIL trailblazer, featured in Sports Illustrated's swimsuit issue

BATON ROUGE - Olivia Dunne, the LSU gymnast whose millions of social media followers helped transform her into one of the biggest success stories in a post-NIL environment, will soon appear in Sports Illustrated's long-running swimsuit edition.

The publication announced Dunne's inclusion on Thursday morning, sharing a handful of images that will be featured in the upcoming release.

Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnast, NCAA’s highest-earning female athlete, social media sensation, and our newest SI Swim '23 model is officially joining the pages of this year’s issue! Livvy is an absolute inspiration for other female athletes around the world and we couldn’t be more… pic.twitter.com/rxcaOH2Yp3 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 27, 2023

The 20-year-old college star has transformed her massive following on platforms like Instagram and TikTok into a seven-figure annual income, according to Maxim.

Her monster-sized fanbase has recently led to complications in her gymnastics career, with some rowdy fans causing chaotic scenes at competitions earlier this year.