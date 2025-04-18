Livingston Sheriff's office now sending out 2016 tax notices

LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office has completed post flood reassessment, officials said Friday.

Jeff Taylor says the 2016 tax roll has been approved by the Louisiana Tax Commission and has submitted the approved tax role to the Sheriff’s office.

According to a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is now working diligently to send out tax notices as soon as possible. 2016 tax payments will be due Feb. 24, 2017, and payments should be sent to the LPSO.

Anyone with questions about their 2016 tax amount should contact LPSO at 225-686-2214.