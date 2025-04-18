76°
Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Sheriff's office now sending out 2016 tax notices
LIVINGSTON – The Livingston Parish Assessor’s Office has completed post flood reassessment, officials said Friday.
Jeff Taylor says the 2016 tax roll has been approved by the Louisiana Tax Commission and has submitted the approved tax role to the Sheriff’s office.
According to a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is now working diligently to send out tax notices as soon as possible. 2016 tax payments will be due Feb. 24, 2017, and payments should be sent to the LPSO.
Trending News
Anyone with questions about their 2016 tax amount should contact LPSO at 225-686-2214.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry
-
Funeral arrangements announced for Kyren Lacy