Livingston sheriff's deputies survey damage, find trees on roads and homes late Friday

LIVINGSTON - Sheriff's deputies were out overnight Friday helping to clear debris.

Large trees toppled onto highways and homes as heavy winds from Delta pushed through the region.

Winds are expected to significantly decrease overnight and become more calming Saturday.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office shared images on social media of crews sawing a tree on Wax Road. Images also showed a tree on a trailer home and another tree crashed on a home near Seth Drive.