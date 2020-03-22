Livingston Schools shut down all operations due to stay-at-home order

LIVINGSTON - Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent, Joe Murphy, announced Sunday afternoon that he is shutting down all operations for the school district, effective immediately.

The cause of action is in response to the governor’s call for a statewide stay-at-home order that will be effective until April 12.

No employees are to report to work unless told otherwise by the superintendent. The district will also suspend free meal services to parish children.

“While we are truly disheartened by the suspension of services at this time, we also have a responsibility to keep the citizens of our parish and our employees safe during this crisis. If further guidance and clarification is given regarding meal service, which allows for the continuation, we will resume our meal program at that time,” Murphy said.

All delivery and pickup of school packets will also stop; digital instruction will still continue.

“I remain confident, that as we work together and cooperate with our leadership, we will overcome the circumstances that confront us,” Murphy said. “I want to encourage our school community to remain patient and understanding, and to be in prayer for one other during this time.”