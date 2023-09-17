Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seizes around $30,000 in illegal narcotics, arrests 5 people

Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Credit to Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seized around $30,000 in illegal narcotics and booked five people after parents complained of students possessing THC vape bars and pens.

Agents traced the sales back to two Livingston Parish locations of "The Exotic Smoke Shop," where agents were able to conduct undercover, controlled purchases of illegal THC vape bars from both location and secure search warrants.

In total, deputies seized about 301 vape bars, 203 vape cartridges, 80 grams of THC wax, 2.79 pounds of THC edibles, 1.07 pounds of psychedelic mushroom edibles, and 116 grams of marijuana. They also seized about $6,827.

Deputies booked Serge Kasangandjo, 22, Mohamed Ahmed, 20, Conner Fontenot, 19. Specifically, Gaven Snyder, 19, and Desitini Kelly, 19, received misdemeanor summons of possession of marijuana under 14 grams. More arrests are expected.

