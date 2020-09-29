Livingston Parish schools helping collect donations for schools affected by Hurricane Laura

WALKER - Some schools in Livingston Parish are paying it forward by helping out schools damaged by Hurricane Laura.

Walker High School principal Jason St. Pierre says he remembers what it was like four years ago during the 2016 flood and understands what it's like to be displaced. It's why the school's staff decided to open up their school for donations.

"They need charcoal, batteries, flashlights, anything that can help them during the process of cleaning up," said St. Pierre. "Also just lending a hand because we were on the receiving end of that in 2016, we just wanted to give back to another high school here in Louisiana."

Walker High School is accepting donations at its school during school hours. They'll be driving the 150 miles to Lake Charles in the next few days to deliver the items to Alfred M. Barbe High School, the same school that helped Walker High School in 2016.

The school is also taking donations made online through the school's website. A check will be written to Barbe High School when the supplies are delivered.

French Settlement High School posted on its Facebook page and plans to accept and deliver supplies to Hicks High School and Leesville Jr. High School. Maurepas High School posted on its Facebook page that it is also collecting supplies and plans to cook a meal for friends in Choudrant, La.