Livingston Parish residents sending load of donations to hurricane victims Saturday

DENHAM SPRINGS - Folks in Livingston Parish are already donating to help victims of Hurricane Laura.

"We just know that they need it. That's our reward to help somebody. Why not?", Cheryl Lovette said.

Lovette and several friends in Denham Springs began collecting items Thursday, right after the wind died down. They dropped them off at the office of State Representative Buddy Mincey on Florida Boulevard.

"I think it's been phenomenal, people have been so wonderful. People in District 71 are the nicest people in the world," said Stacey Juban, Mincey's Legislative Assistant.

Mincey's office is organizing the donation drive and hoping to fill a 20-foot trailer with bottled water, canned goods and snacks to be taken to the Lake Charles area.

"It's always feels good to help somebody, especially because we've had help before," Mandy Potter said.

Potter and her 13-year old daughter collected a carload of items for the donations. Representative Mincey plans to attach the trailer to his pick-up truck and drive the donations to hurricane victims first-thing Saturday morning.